A 'drunkard' can't be father of Telangana, says Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, March 16 (IANS) Continuing his tirade against former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday remarked that a ‘drunkard’ can’t be the father of Telangana.

The Chief Minister was reacting to the statement by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Harish Rao that BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) is the father of Telangana.

Demanding an apology from Revanth Reddy for derogatory comments made earlier against KCR, Harish Rao stated that KCR is the father of Telangana while Revanth Reddy is the father of abuses.

Addressing a public meeting a couple of hours later at Station Ghanpur in Warangal district, Revanth Reddy mounted a fresh attack on KCR.

“For whom, KCR is the father of the nation. Will this father of the Telangana wake up without a liquor smell,” he asked.

The Chief Minister said that personalities like Konda Laxman Bapuji and Professor Jayashankar are the fathers of Telangana.

“A person who looted lakhs of crores, liquor addict and sucked Telangana people's blood cannot be the father of Telangana,” said Revanth Reddy.

The Chief Minister also slammed the BRS leader for not attending the Assembly saying he has been drawing salary and allowances for the last 15 months but not coming to the Assembly to perform his duties. “Why was he given the leader of the opposition status when is not coming out? Why the person who is taking public money as salary is not giving suggestions in the Assembly for the sake of the people? Why he is not using his experience for the good of people,” he asked.

The Chief Minister stated that KCR, who had got Telangana as a surplus state, left debts of Rs 8.29 lakh crore for the Congress government. For the debts raised by him, this government paid Rs 84,000 crore in interest and Rs 64,000 crore in principal in just one year.

He said there is a need to inform people about the financial position of the state. He, however, asserted that despite the financial problems, the government will implement the promises made.

He listed out the steps taken so far to implement the promises during the last one year. He said 150 crore women in the state availed free bus travel scheme and the government paid Rs 5005 crores for this. The government is supplying 200 units of free power to 50 lakh families. It also waived Rs 20,610 crore farm loans and provided 57,946 government jobs.

The Chief Minister promised to develop Warangal on par with Hyderabad. He said the government sanctioned Rs 6.500 crore for the development of Warangal. He said it was after the formation of the Congress government that Warangal got a coach factory and approval for an airport.

He launched development works worth Rs 800 crore in the Station Ghanpur constituency represented by senior leader and former deputy chief minister Kadiyam Srihari, who defected to Congress from BRS last year.

