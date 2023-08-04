Drugs worth Rs 4 cr seized in Assam, 1 arrested

Guwahati, Aug 4 (IANS) Drugs worth Rs 4 crore were seized during a joint operation conducted by the Assam Police and Border Security Forces (BSF) in Karimganj district, officials said on Friday.

A senior police officer told IANS the operation was carried out in Kayasthagram area on Thursday based on a tip-off.

A vehicle heading towards the Tripura border was stopped by the security personnel and on thorough checking, the narcotics were found hidden in soap boxes.

“We have found 768 grams of narcotics hidden in 50 soap boxes. The estimated value of the seized drugs is around Rs 4 crore,” the officer added.

Shifar Uddin, who was driving the vehicle, has been arrested on charges of drug peddling.

Lauding the efforts of the security personnel, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted:“Karimganj police and BSF jointly intercepted a vehicle at Kayasthagram bazar and seized 50 soap cases containing 768 grams of Heroin. Also apprehended an accused. Excellent team work. Keep it up.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.