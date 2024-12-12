Drop songs glorifying alcohol, violence: Chandigarh child rights body urges Dosanjh before show

Chandigarh, Dec 12 (IANS) The Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights has advised singer Diljit Dosanjh to refrain from singing some of his hit songs, including 'Patiala Peg', at his concert on December 14 as they promote alcohol, drugs, violence and affect children.

He’s set to perform in Chandigarh as part of his 'Dil-Luminati' India Tour.

“Avoid performing songs like ‘Patiala Peg, ‘5 Tara’, and ‘Case’ even with twisted words in which alcohol, drugs and violence are promoted. These songs affect children of impressionable age,” the commission said in an advisory on Wednesday.

It advised Dosanjh not to invite children on stage during the live show where the peak sound pressure level is above 120db, saying it is “harmful” for them.

It also asked organisers to ensure that alcohol is not served to people aged below 25 as it is punishable under provisions of law.

This advisory comes in the wake of concerns raised during Dosanjh’s concerts in Hyderabad and Delhi, warning him against the promotion of alcohol and drugs.

In Hyderabad, Dosanjh while adhering to the advisory, tweaked the lyrics of the song replacing the word alcohol with 'coke' prompting the Chandigarh authorities to additionally put restrictions while banning the singer from modifying lyrics.

The latest advisory comes after a campaign led by Chandigarh-based Associate Professor Pandit Rao Dharennavar, who has been vocal on curbing the glorification of alcohol, drugs, and violence.

He filed a complaint with the Telangana government, leading to a notice being issued to Dosanjh before his Hyderabad show on November 15.

“Promoting such songs during live shows goes against the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s directions,” Dharennavar said, adding he would consider filing a contempt petition if Dosanjh disregards these warnings.

Ahead of the mega concerts of Dosanjh and A.P. Dhillon on December 14 and 21, respectively, a delegation of the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal has called on Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav and demanded shifting of the mega concerts from the Sector 34 exhibition ground to rally ground in Sector 25.

The traders pleaded that the recent show of singer Karan Aujla had caused business losses to traders of Sector 34 and other adjoining markets, apart from inconvenience to people because of traffic jams.

As the Sector 34 exhibition ground is not capable of handling such big concerts, so these types of shows should not be given permission in the sector as it is located in a congested area of the city, they said.

