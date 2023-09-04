Drones banned in Jaipur

Jaipur, Sep 4 (IANS) Now, flying drones without permission can spell trouble for those using it liberally at weddings, parties and other events in the city amid a ban on it by Additional Police Commissioner Law and Order Kunwar Rashtradeep.

As per officials, permission will be given to fly only Nano (smallest) drones in Jaipur. For that too, permission will have to be taken 24 hours in advance.

"The use of drones was increasing in Jaipur. It was also learnt that crimes were being committed using drones across the country. Security agencies also issue alerts from time to time regarding criminal incidents using drones. In view of this, this order has been issued in the entire Jaipur

Commissionerate," Rashtradeep said.

He went on to say that according to the guidance manual of the DGCA of the Union Government, the order issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, on 25 August 2021, drones have been divided into five categories. Of these, four categories of drones have been completely banned. Only nano drones will be permitted.

The five categories include drones weighing 250 grams or less falling in the Nano category, those weighing more than 250 grams and up to 2 kg come in the micro category, drones weighing more than 2 kg and up to 25 kg coming in the small category, the ones above 25 kg and up to 150 kg -- medium category and those weighing more than 150 kg come under the large category.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.