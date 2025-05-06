Drink black tea, eat berries, apples to age healthy

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) Want to age healthy? Higher intakes of black tea, berries, citrus fruits, and apples may help, according to global research.

Researchers from Edith Cowan University (Australia), Queen’s University Belfast (UK), and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health (US), found that foods rich in flavonoids could help to lower the risk of key components of unhealthy ageing, including frailty, impaired physical function and poor mental health.

“The goal of medical research is not just to help people live longer but to ensure they stay healthy for as long as possible,” said Dr Nicola Bondonno, Adjunct Lecturer at Edith Cowan.

Previous studies have showed people who have a higher flavonoid intake tend to live longer, and they are also less likely to get any of the major chronic diseases such as dementia, diabetes, or heart disease.

“Our research shows that people who consume more flavonoids tend to age better,” Bondonno said.

The study, which analysed data from 62,743 women and 23,687 men over 24 years, found that women with the highest flavonoid intakes had a 15 per cent lower risk of frailty, a 12 per cent lower risk of impaired physical function, and a 12 per cent lower risk of poor mental health compared to those with the lowest intakes.

While fewer associations were observed in men, higher flavonoid intake was still linked to a lower risk of poor mental health.

“Flavonoids are well known for reducing oxidative stress and inflammation, supporting blood vessel health, and even helping to maintain skeletal muscle mass -- all of which are important for preventing frailty and maintaining physical function and mental health as we age,” said Professor Aedin Cassidy from Queens.

Further, the study showed that participants who increased their intake of flavonoid-rich food by three servings a day had a 6 per cent to 11 per cent lower risk across all three ageing outcomes in females, and a 15 per cent lower risk of poor mental health in males.

“Overall, these findings underscore the potential for simple dietary modifications to impact the overall quality of life and contribute to the optimisation of healthy ageing,” added Professor Eric Rimm from Harvard.

