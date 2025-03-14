Dragon actress Kayadu Lohar tells Ashwath Marimuthu: Thank you for keeping all your promises

Chennai, Mar 14 (IANS) Actress Kayadu Lohar, who made her debut in Tamil cinema with director Ashwath Marimuthu’s blockbuster ‘Dragon’, has now penned a heartfelt note of gratitude to her director Ashwath Marimuthu, her co-actor Pradeep Ranganathan and the producer of the film, Archana Kalpathi.

Taking to her Instagram timeline, actress Kayadu Lohar, who has shot to fame because of her performance in the film, wrote a post titled, ‘The film that has changed my life – Dragon’.

“I remember Ashwath giving me the first narration on a Zoom call and it was for Keerthi. I was very excited …for something really solid to perform and then didn’t hear back from him …to be honest I felt a little bad. Thought I (had) lost the project but it had it’s own reason,” she began and went on to say that a month later, Ashwath again reconnected with her but this time, he narrated about the character of Pallavi in the film.

“After he finished narrating, I was a bit confused as to why Pallavi and not Keerthi. The meeting got over and he left … Within five minutes, he came back and I still remember what he said. ‘Kayadu, ‘Dragon’ and Pallavi will change everything for you. Don’t think that it’s two heroines… That this one has more importance than that one. I promise you, I’ll show you in a way that people will fall in love with you and Pallavi. And he did,” she recalled.

Stating that Ashwath Marimuthu’s films always have well written women characters, Kayadu said Ashwath he gave her one such character.

“After hearing the story twice and understanding the whole narrative of the film and the character Pallavi, I wouldn’t have missed the chance to be a part of this film for the world. Thank you, Ashwath for giving me Pallavi; For keeping up with all the promises you made. For going out of your way and giving me the perfect debut… that tells a lot about you…the love that you have for your artistes and giving them the best and not thinking about anything else but purely for the love for Cinema. I’ll always be grateful to you,” she wrote.

Next, she wrote about her co-star Pradeep Ranganathan, saying it was rare to find a genuine friend like him as he wished only the best for his co-stars and makes an effort to make sure that they give their best.

“You have been nothing but selfless, pouring all your knowledge, experience and the lessons that you learnt your way up …. and that will always be pinned in my mind. I remember we-- from not at all talking on the set to now literally discussing scripts and stories and talking about cinema-- and how both of us always have a bigger picture in mind and (do) not settle for anything mediocre,” Kayadu wrote.

Calling Pradeep a super talented, phenomenal actor, she said he was an amazing co-star to work with.

“I had the best time shooting in Europe. And yes sir, I hope in future I get a chance to work under your direction sir. Waiting for the call sir. Thank you Pradeep for everything that you have done for me,” she said.

To Archana Kalpathi, she wrote, “You believed me and gave me the opportunity. Nothing would’ve been possible if you hadn’t taken the decision of taking me on board. There are very few production houses where you can see the intention of how they want to move forward as a production house and what narrative they want to build and what they give to their audience. And AGS is one of them. I feel lucky to work with them. You believe in giving chance to new talents and see the potential in them and bet on it . Thank you for doing that with me. And as I always said you were the best production house I have worked with. You made me feel like a star. I will always be grateful. My journey has started from ‘Dragon’, a journey that I have always dreamed of. Thank you Archana ma’am.”

