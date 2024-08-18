DPL: West Delhi Lions set to roar against North Delhi Strikers

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) West Delhi Lions will take the field on Sunday when they meet North Delhi Strikers in the third match of the ongoing first edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) here at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The first edition of DPL got underway on Saturday with Purani Dilli 6 taking on South Delhi Superstars in the tournament opener.

Sunday is the day for double-headers and West Delhi Lions will play the evening game against North Delhi Strikers, beginning at 7 pm. The owner of the West Delhi Lions team, Dr Rajan Chopra is looking forward to the game. He feels the league will provide opportunities for players to showcase their skills.

"The league will provide opportunities to the players featuring in the tournament. We (West Delhi Lions) have a balanced side and I congratulate everyone who is a part of Delhi Premier League. We are here to win but in sports, anything can happen, so we will keep working hard," Chopra said in a statement.

Hrithik Shokeen, India pacer Navdeep Saini, middle order batter Dev Lakra, bowling allrounder Deepak Punia are some of the key players drafted in the West Delhi Lions squad.

Former Indian all-rounder Manoj Prabhakar is the coach of West Delhi Lions. He brings a wealth of experience from his previous roles as head coach of the Nepal cricket team and bowling coach of Delhi's Ranji Trophy-winning team in 2008 and is set to bring his expertise and passion for the game to the West Delhi Lions.

West Delhi Lions squad: Hrithik Shokeen, Navdeep Saini, Dev Lakra, Deepak Punia, Shivank Vashishth, Akhil Chaudhary, Ayush Doseja, Krish Yadav, Anmol Sharma, Jugal Saini, Ankit Rajesh Kumar, Vivek Yadav, Aryan Dalal, Masab Alam, Ekansh Dobal, Shivam Gupta, Yogesh Kumar, Suryakant Chauhan, Tishant Donal, Abrahim Ahmad Masoodi.

