DPIIT partners with Yes Bank, Kyndryl to boost startup ecosystem in India

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) In a major step towards strengthening India’s startup ecosystem, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Thursday joined hands with Yes Bank to support innovators and entrepreneurs across the country.

This partnership aims to provide significant backing to startups by offering access to financial resources, mentorship, and infrastructure support.

The collaboration focuses on empowering early-stage ventures and helping them scale their operations effectively.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between DPIIT and Yes Bank seeks to combine the strengths of DPIIT’s Startup India initiative with Yes Bank’s financial expertise.

This partnership will focus on supporting startups with access to market linkages, funding, and tailored banking services.

Startups will also benefit from the lender’s extensive network and strategic industry partnerships. These connections will help entrepreneurs attract investments and scale their businesses.

Through Yes Bank’s HeadStartup programme, startups will be able to access important financial solutions such as working capital, credit, and cash flow management, which are crucial for their growth.

Joint Secretary, DPIIT, Sanjiv emphasised the importance of this partnership, noting that India’s manufacturing and startup ecosystem is at a critical stage of transformation.

"India's manufacturing and startup ecosystem is at a transformative juncture, and partnerships like this play a crucial role in driving innovation-led growth," he said.

In another significant move, the DPIIT has also signed an MoU with Kyndryl Solutions Private Limited to further accelerate innovation and growth in the startup ecosystem.

The partnership will focus on supporting startups in the manufacturing and IT sectors, leveraging Kyndryl’s expertise in digital transformation and generative AI (Gen AI).

This initiative will help startups integrate their solutions into large-scale enterprise ecosystems, spanning industries such as automotive, pharmaceuticals, BFSI, oil and gas, and government services.

Startups will receive guidance on product development, market readiness, and cybersecurity resilience, which are essential for scaling their operations.

Additionally, the partnership will enable startups to explore new markets internationally and gain valuable insights into industry trends.

