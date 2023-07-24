Doval highlights need to combat cybersecurity challenges in BRICS meet

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) National security adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval on Monday participated in the BRICS National Security Advisors' meeting in Johannesburg, where the issue of cybersecurity was discussed at length.

Doval highlighted the need for collective efforts to deal with challenges emanating from cybersecurity.

In addition to BRICS, the Friends of BRICS countries which participated in the meet were, Belarus, Burundi, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kazakhstan and Cuba.

The Global South in particular needs to overcome limitations of resources. In this endeavour, India will always remain at the forefront working closely with the Global South, Doval further said.

Doval highlighted that the gravity of cyber risks will increase exponentially with the advent of disruptive technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Internet of Things.

He also focussed on the linkages between cyber criminals and terrorists including the use of cyberspace for financing, money laundering, radicalising, lone wolf attacks, recruitment and secured communications.

The NSA held several bilaterals with his counterparts from BRICS and Friends of BRICS countries.

