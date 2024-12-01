‘Double-engine govt’ working for overall development: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Dec 1 (IANS) The Haryana government under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday celebrated Maharaja Shoor Saini Jayanti in Kaithal district.

The programme was part of the state government’s plan of celebrating anniversaries of saints under the Sant-Mahapurush Vichar Samman and Prasar Yojana.

The scheme aims to propagate the teachings and messages of saints and great personalities.

Paying tributes to Maharaja Shoor Saini, the Chief Minister said the “double-engine government” has been consistently working for the development of all sections of society, aiming to make Haryana ‘Shikshit, Swasth, Surakshit aur Swavalambi’ (educated, healthy, safe, and self-reliant) by following the path shown by the great leader.

“While following the path shown by these great men and saints, the government “is continually taking steps for the welfare and upliftment of all sections with the spirit of Haryana Ek-Haryanvi Ek,” said Saini.

The Chief Minister said Maharaja Shoor Saini was a valiant and virtuous king. “Everyone in his kingdom enjoyed equal rights. The region around Mathura was named Shoor Saini Pradesh after him. The history of the Saini community is ancient and glorious,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the government has pledged to provide scholarships to students of Haryana belonging to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Scheduled Castes (SC), who are pursuing medical and engineering education in any government college.

“To fulfil this commitment, a portal will be launched in the academic session 2025-26 to grant full scholarships to all SC and OBC students. Through this portal, these students can register themselves if they are studying in any government medical or engineering college in the country,” said Saini.

He said the government has also given 27 per cent reservation to backward classes in educational institutions and jobs.

Furthermore, children of families with an annual income of up to Rs 3 lakh are eligible for loans up to Rs 15 lakh for pursuing education in India and Rs 20 lakhs for studies abroad at an annual interest rate of 4 per cent.

The Chief Minister said the government aims to make 5 lakh women Lakhpati Didis (women earning over Rs 1 lakh annually).

“So far, 1.5 lakh women have achieved this status. Under the Drone Didi Scheme, 5,000 women from 500 self-help groups will receive free drone pilot training. So far, 100 women have been trained, and drones have been provided to them free of cost. Besides this, 15 lakh Happy Cards have been issued to underprivileged families, with 5 lakh more to be issued by December 15.”

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Krishan Kumar Bedi said the Saini community has contributed significantly in agriculture, education, and healthcare, and has played a key role in continuously advancing Haryana.

He said Haryana has once again, for the third time, formed an honest government with the blessings of the people, where youths are getting government jobs without any corruption or favouritism.

