Double celebrations for Abhishek Bachchan on his birthday as his ISPL team continues winning streak

Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who will be next seen in the upcoming movie ‘Housefull 5’, celebrated his birthday at the match between Majhi Mumbai and Falcon Risers Hyderabad in the Thane area of Mumbai at the ongoing edition of the Indian Street Premier League. Abhishek is the owner of Majhi Mumbai.

The actor was joined by his father, megastar Amitabh Bachchan at the stadium. The victory was on Bachchan's team's side, and the actor also celebrated his birthday with a cake-cutting ceremony at the stadium.

Majhi Mumbai defeated Falcon Risers Hyderabad by four-wickets, and furthered their winning streak as they won seven straight games in the league.

Earlier, the actor spoke about his experience of working with master storyteller and National Award-winning filmmaker Mani Ratnam.

Recently, a retrospective of Mani Ratnam was held in Mumbai in which ‘Raavan’ was also screened. Abhishek spoke during the panel discussion about the working style of the director.

He shared that the director pushes an actor to their limits to churn out of performances that leave an indelible mark on the audience. Abhishek has worked with Mani Ratnam twice, in ‘Yuva’ and in ‘Raavan’.

Talking about the same, Abhishek Bachchan said, “There were two key things he would always tell me. One was to be a bit more free. He felt I was holding back when we were working on Yuva. In Raavan, he used to say, ‘Let it out,’ and that gave me confidence. He puts you in the most difficult situations and directs you in a way that makes it feel real. To sell a performance to the audience, it has to be believable, and for it to be believable, it has to be real”.

He added, “The fact that he keeps everything rooted in reality is what makes his work so powerful. If Mr. Mani Ratnam chooses you, it means he sees something in you that even you might not see. He instils that confidence in you as an actor”.

