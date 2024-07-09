Dortmund sign German center-back Waldemar Anton from Stuttgart

Berlin, July 9 (IANS) Borussia Dortmund have strengthened their defense for the upcoming campaign by signing German international Waldemar Anton from Stuttgart.

The 27-year-old center-back has signed a four-year deal, keeping him with the eight-time Bundesliga champions through June 2028. Anton is the second defender to leave Stuttgart this summer, following Hiroki Ito, who moved to rivals Bayern, reports Xinhua.

"I am really looking forward to my first game at Signal Iduna Park with the supporters and my teammates," said Anton. "I wasn't originally planning to change clubs, but then Borussia Dortmund came along. A top club that had just reached the Champions League final. That shows what potential this club has. Everyone in the club gave me the feeling right from the start that they really wanted to sign me, and I could and should play a key role."

Anton began his career at Hannover 96 before joining Stuttgart in 2020, where he became a cornerstone of their defense. He made 196 Bundesliga appearances, scoring six goals and providing seven assists. His performances earned him a spot in the national team, where he made his debut in March 2022 and has since earned three more caps.

"Waldemar is a first-class center-back and a real reinforcement for our squad," said Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl. "He is tactically well-trained, sturdy, good in the air, and an absolute leader both on and off the pitch. As an ambitious German international, he is a perfect fit for us, and we are delighted that we have been able to inspire him to join our team."

Dortmund will kick off their season against Lubeck in the first round of the German Cup in August before clashing with Eintracht Frankfurt to start their Bundesliga campaign about a week later.

