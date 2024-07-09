Brazil: Five killed in bus crash near Sao Paulo

Sao Paulo, July 9 (IANS) At least five people were killed and another five injured when two buses crashed into each other in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo, the local fire department reported.

The accident occurred on Highway 191 in the municipality of Ipeuna, 206 km from Sao Paulo, the largest city in Brazil, on Monday, reports Xinhua news agency.

One of the buses was transporting patients to a medical centre for clinical studies while the other vehicle was empty.

Four of the victims were travelling on the bus carrying patients. The fifth casualty was the driver of the empty bus.

As a result of the crash, the highway was closed in both directions to facilitate rescue efforts, said local authorities.

