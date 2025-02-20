From doping ban to Arjuna Award, hockey star Jarmanpreet Singh talks about his comeback

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) "Challenging times help you learn in life," says Paris Olympics bronze medalist in hockey, Jarmanpreet Singh as he reviewed the ups and downs of his life.

Jarmanpreet, the 2024 Arjuna Award winner, shed light on his struggles, rise to fame and success in recent years, and the recently organised Hockey India League (HIL) when he appeared on the House of Glory podcast, an initiative by the Gagan Narang Sports Foundation.

Jarman faced a major setback in 2015 when, at the age of 19, he failed a dope test as a result of a medicine prescribed by his doctor for back pain. This was followed by a two-year ban for the then-junior India hockey player. However, not letting this setback distance him from the sport, Jarman continued to work hard and made a successful comeback.

“It was a very bad phase of my life. But now, when it has passed and I have been bestowed with success by god, I take that incident positively. Only challenging times help you learn in life. My family was there to support me. Two years might seem a short period, but it was a long time for me. I was told by my family to not leave Hockey and continue playing after the ban was over,” said the Amritsar-born hockey player.

“My younger brother, who used to play Hockey in Jalandhar at that time, helped me train during those 2 years because you are not allowed to play at all during the ban. But I kept training with my brother and his friends,” he added.

Through his ‘never-give-up’ attitude, Jarman not only found his way back to hockey but was also a part of the Indian hockey team that won the gold medal at the 2022 Asian Games and a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. His achievements and contributions were recognised by the Indian government as he emerged as one of the winners of the 2024 Arjuna Award.

Sharing the secret behind his attitude, Jarman said, “When people start doubting your intentions, you feel an urge to prove yourself right. So, when you set a target for yourself, you never give up. Even when you fall, you stand up again and strive to achieve your goal. So, it is important to have a target in life while also staying patient. Patience is a very important part of life, especially for sportsmen. Hence, patience and hard work both are the key to success.”

The 28-year-old also lauded the recently-concluded Hockey India League, which returned to stadiums after seven years of halt and featured many international and national stars.

“Hockey India League is a great step because a lot of new players are getting the chance to play in the tournament. The junior players are getting the opportunity to feature in the playing XI alongside senior players, which makes it a great opportunity for them. Senior players, on the other hand, get to know about other international teams and their players’ thinking,” said Jarman.

