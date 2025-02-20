Our renewable energy policy aims to position state as leader in biofuel production: MP CM

Bhopal, Feb 20 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Thursday that his government's renewable energy policy aims to position the state as a leader in biofuel production.

Chief Minister asserted that the scheme will encourage farmers and other stakeholders to new innovations in the agriculture sector and it will also attract investors to set up new industrial units in the state, which will create job opportunities as well.

He further stated that the biofuel scheme-2025, which is part of Madhya Pradesh Renewable Energy Policy, aims to position the state as a leader in biofuel production and it will be promoted during the upcoming 'Global Investment Summit' in Bhopal.

"Our government is introducing schemes keeping the protection of the environment in mind and as per the need in future. Madhya Pradesh has made significant progress in renewable energy over the past few years," said the Chief Minister.

He noted that the scheme offers several benefits for biofuel manufacturing units and bioenergy plants, along with subsidies for agricultural equipment for farmer organisations.

Notably, the state government has approved the biofuel policy, which covers all aspects of fuel and production, including bio-CNG, biomass briquettes and pellets, and biodiesel. It also focuses on feedstock cultivation, production technology, distribution, and utilisation.

Under the new policy, priority will be given to land allocation for establishing biofuel production facilities, and government land for biomass production will be available at an annual fee of 10 per cent of the collector rate.

The government claimed that the biofuel scheme is expected to not only strengthen biofuel production in the state but also promote the efficient use of agricultural and bio-waste for green energy generation.

Biofuels play a crucial role in energy supply and reducing carbon emissions.

