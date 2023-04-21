'Does milk & lemon juice ever mix': Raje on collusion claims with Gehlot (Ld)

Jaipur, April 21 (IANS) Lashing out at former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot for claiming that she is in collusion with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, BJP leader and ex-CM Vasundhara Raje has said "milk and lemon juice does not mix together".

Earlier this month, Pilot had criticised Gehlot over corruption issues, and also accused the government led by the veteran Congress leader of not taking any action against Raje over corruption cases.

Responding to Pilot's claims, Raje, while speaking at a programme during her visit to Bishnoi Samaj temple in Suratgarh on Thursday, asked "does milk and lemon juice ever mix"?

"Many people have been deliberately telling that 'we (she and Gehlot) have met, and there is a collusion between us'. How is this possible with someone with whom principles and ideology do not match?" she wondered.

She further said "how a collusion with someone is possible from whom indecent language is heard everyday".

The former Rajasthan chief minister also criticised the Gehlot-led Congress government in the state over several issues, including the price rise.

"The Bishnoi community believes in forgiveness. But one who is not worth forgiving should not be forgiven. Also, corruption is a kind of theft. Support only such people who can do good to the entire society, so that we can serve you again," she said.

