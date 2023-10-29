UP doctor suspended for negligence & coming drunk to duty

Jalaun (UP), Oct 29 (IANS) A doctor posted at Jalaun community healthcare centre (CHC) in Uttar Pradesh has been suspended or allegedly working under the influence of alcohol and also referring patients to private pathology labs.

The doctor, Uday Kumar, was suspended on Sunday following the death of a 26-year-old patient, Shrilal, who was admitted to the Jalaun CHC with deteriorating health but Kumar advised him to get a blood test done from a private pathology lab instead of the hospital lab.

While going to a private lab to give a sample on the third day, he died on the way.

Attendants complained to Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak who ordered a probe. Pathak also holds the Health portfolio. The probe revealed that Kumar was not only referring patients to private labs, but was also performing duty under the influence of alcohol. Following this, the Health Department suspended him and attached him to the Additional Director's office in Jhansi. The deputy chief minister has also ordered strict action against another doctor, deputy chief medical officer of Ghazipur, Sujit Kumar Mishra, for disobeying the instructions of higher officials and engaging in private practice by remaining absent from duty without notice.

