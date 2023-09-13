DMK trying to divert people's attention from 'My soil, my people' padayatra: BJP

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) Stepping up its attack on Tamil Nadu government, the BJP on Wednesday said the ruling DMK leaders are making remarks against Sanatan Dharma to divert the people's attention from the saffron party's 'My soil, my people' padayatra-led by its state president K. Annamalai.

"Out of jealous of the 'My soil, my people' padayatra, with an ulterior motive, with a political motive, with an agenda, to divert the attention of

people of Tamil Nadu, the ruling DMK leaders including the Chief Minister's son (Udhayanidhi Stalin), other Ministers with the Congress leaders

endorsement, everybody knows what narrative they have created. They are intentionally to divert the attention of the growing popularity of Narendra

Modi's ji at the national level and BJP in Tamil Nadu," said Tamil Nadu BJP co-incharge Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy at a press conference here.

Referring to the recent remarks made by DMK leaders including Udhayanidhi and A Raja against the Sanatan Dharma, he said, "Sanatan Dharma is an eternal, a way of life . Those who are pointing out. They are not entitled to hurt the crores and crores of people of India. This is the narrativecreated by them. They want to divide the society, on caste line, religion line. This is unfortunate. This is not in good taste."

Taking a swipe at the Congress, Reddy asked the Congress why it was silent and not condemning their statements.

Accusing the ruling dispensation of corruption, he said, "The DMK government failed in governance. Everywhere there is corruption."

Endorsing his party colleague, Tamil Nadu BJP vice-president Narayana Tirupathi said, "Annamalai is creating a big change in Tamil Nadu, that is

the main reason, because of the overwhelming response by the Tamil Nadu people, the ruling DMK is trying to divert attention. They are trying

to talk against the country, against the interest of the country. That is why they are doing this."

"People want change, that is what we feel in Tamil Nadu. We have seen rampant corruption in the last 2.5 years of DMK rule. This yatra also

explains how DMK is a corrupt government," he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.