On Diwali, Kareena Kapoor shares a sneak peek into Halloween night Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is an avid social media user, recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her Halloween celebration featuring husband Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur. On Thursday, Kareena dropped a spooky photo showing Saif standing near the entrance of a Halloween party. Though his look is obscured by dim lighting, he appears serious and somber, while beside him, Taimur is seen enjoying himself, fully immersed in the festive atmosphere. The dimly lit photo captures only the silhouettes of Saif and Taimur, set against a haunting backdrop filled with ghosts, coffins, skeletons, and other Halloween decorations scattered throughout. Alongside the image that she dropped on Diwali, Kareena wrote, “Aaj Halloween hai bhi hai na,” adding a white heart emoji. The ‘Jab We Met’ actress also shared a photo with the ‘Singham Again’ team, sending Diwali wishes to her fans. Meanwhile, Kareena's latest film, ‘Singham Again’, hits cinemas today. She reprises her role as Avni Singham in this installment, directed by Rohit Shetty. The cop drama also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar. ‘Singham Again’ is the fifth entry in Shetty’s cop universe and the third film in the ‘Singham’ series. The film draws inspiration from the Hindu epic Ramayana. Ajay Devgn embodies a modern-day version of Lord Ram, while Tiger Shroff plays Lakshman. Ranveer Singh takes on the role of Lord Hanuman, with Akshay Kumar as Jatayu and Arjun Kapoor as Ravana. The film clashed with Kartik Aaryan’s horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the box-office. Kareena was last seen in Hansal Mehta's mystery thriller ‘The Buckingham Murders’, where she played a detective Jasmeet Bhamra, tasked with investigating the murder of a child. The film was produced by Kareena, Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. The thriller also starred Keith Allen, chef Ranveer Brar, Prabhleen Sandhu and Sarah-Jane Dias. --IANS ps/

