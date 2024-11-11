Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya share a peek into their holiday in Doha

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Popular television stars and real life couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have shared a sneak-peek from their holiday in Doha, where the two even celebrated the actors birthday.

The two in a collaborative post on Instagram posted some moments shared in Qatar. The first had the couple feeding a camel. The second picture was of the couple posing for a romantic picture. Another image showed Divyanka and Vivek holding an eagle. The next was a video of Vivek posing next to his birthday cake.

Some pictures and clips showcased the scrumptious meals the two had. While the other images were of the couple in the picturesque landscapes.

For the caption, they wrote: Soaked up the warm Qatari hospitality and rich culture in Doha. Feeling grateful for an unforgettable experience! #DohaQatar #QatarTourism #VisitDoha #MiddleEastAdventures #VisitQatar #DivekTravelDiaries.”

On the work front, Divyanka will be seen in slice-of-life series titled ‘The Magic of Shiri’ directed by Birsa Dasgupta. She said it is a story of every woman finding her way in a world that doesn’t always make space for her.

Divyanka said: “Shiri is a story of every woman, finding her way in a world that doesn’t always make space for her. Playing her has been a rewarding experience because it reminded me of the everyday battles we all face to keep moving forward, no matter the odds.”

The actress said that Shiri’s journey is “relatable”.

“It’s about holding onto a dream and pushing through, even when it feels impossible. She is every woman who has ever dared to dream beyond society’s boundaries, refusing to be held back by the challenges life throws at her,” the actress added.

The slice-of-life drama that beautifully portrays the journey of a woman pursuing her dreams in the enchanting world of magic. Divyanka is joined by Jaaved Jaaferi, Namit Das, and Parmeet Sethi, the ten-episodic series captures life’s small joys, challenges, and the magic found in everyday resilience.

The makers unveiled the trailer last week, where Shiri is adamant to realise her dream of emerging as the world’s best magician and create a legacy in an industry dominated by stereotypes and gender biases.

She struggles to find her rightful place in the world of magic but refuses to let that inner spark of desire and determination flicker or flinch, irrespective of the challenges thrown at her.

Presented by Jio Studios, Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Tanveer Bookwala (Ding Infinity), “The Magic of Shiri” will stream on JioCinema Premium from November 14.

