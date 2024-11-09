Divyanka Tripathi took up magic workshop to learn the art of magic for her new show

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Actress Divyanka Tripathi, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming streaming series ‘The Magic of Shiri’, has shared that she took up a workshop to learn the art of magic and concealing.

‘The Magic of Shiri’ is a heartwarming slice-of-life drama series, follows the story of a homemaker whose life takes an unexpected turn, reigniting her passion and allowing her to pursue long-lost dreams. This inspiring story promises a journey of self-discovery and second chances.

The show also stars Javed Jaffrey, and Namit Das.

Talking about the show, Divyanka said, “‘Magic of Shiri’ is all about magic, which reminds me of my childhood in Bhopal and the famous show ‘Jaadugar Anand’ that mesmerised me. To prepare for my role, I took a magic workshop and practised hard, even though I'm a bit clumsy”.

She further mentioned, “I also joined a dance workshop for the show because magicians often incorporate dance and acting in their performances. It was such a wonderful experience working on this show”.

Recently, the makers of the show unveiled the trailer, which shows the titular character of Shiri being adamant to realise her dream of emerging as the world’s best magician and create a legacy in an industry dominated by stereotypes and gender biases.

She struggles to find her rightful place in the world of magic but refuses to let that inner spark of desire and determination flicker or flinch, irrespective of the challenges thrown at her.

Presented by Jio Studios, Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Tanveer Bookwala (Ding Infinity), ‘The Magic of Shiri’ will stream on JioCinema Premium from November 14.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.