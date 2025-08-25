Divya Khossla & Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer 'Ek Chatur Naar' trailer out, showcases a tale mystery and manipulation

Mumbai 25 August (IANS): The trailer of Divya Khossla and Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer “Ek Chatur Naar” is out and has been shared by both the actors along with the production house - A Merry Go Round Studios Production on their respective social media accounts. The trailer appears to be a mix of madness, chaos, and comedy. Showcasing a clash of mystery and manipulation, the trailer highlights a story where humour and suspense go hand in hand.

The story revolves around a girl from Lucknow who is grappling with financial difficulties and being pursued by recovery agents. In a bid to escape her troubles, she comes up with a clever plan. Neil Nitin Mukesh plays a direct fund consultant who crosses paths with Divya Khosla's character, setting off an intriguing game of mystery and manipulation.

Featuring an ensemble cast, the trailer offers a glimpse of actors Chhaya Kadam, Sushant Singh, Rajniesh Duggal, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Heli Daruwala, Rose Sardana, and Geeta Agarwal Sharma. “Ek Chatur Naar” is A Merry Go Round Studios Production by T-Series, and has been directed by Umesh Shukla, produced by Umesh Shukla, Ashish Wagh, and Zeeshan Ahmad. Ek Chatur Naar.

Recently, the teaser was released, making the audience intrigued. The teaser showcased a twisted tale of charm, mind games, and fun misadventures. With the voiceover by Ravi Kishan in the teaser and storytelling by Director Umesh Shukla, Ek Chatur Naar seemed to set the stage for a high-stakes battle of wits.

Divya and Neil looked promising in the teaser and received good reviews. Neil, in his suit- boot avatar, looked charming! Last week, T-series took to their official Instagram account to share the poster of Ek Chatur Naar. The caption read as, "Chaturai ki pehli jhalak aage aage Dekho hota hai kya'" In the poster, Divya appeared in a simple yet quirky avatar and looked all things intriguing, while Neil looked raw and charming.

The first look of the poster had grabbed people's attention, and fans looked excited for the release of the film. The teaser too garnered an equal amount of attention , ,and the social media comments section of T-Series is filled with positive reactions. The trailer that has been out today is also seeing mixed reactions from the audience. The movie is set to release on the 12th of September.

