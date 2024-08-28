Divya Kala Mela in Ranchi to celebrate entrepreneurial spirit of Divyang artisans

Ranchi, Aug 28 (IANS) In a move to showcase and celebrate the extraordinary talents and entrepreneurial spirit of Divyang artisans and entrepreneurs from across the country, a special 11-day event is being organised in Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi beginning Thursday.

The Divya Kala Mela, being organised from August 29 to September 8, will showcase the creative works of Divyang artisans as part of a move aimed at recognising and applauding their contributions to the society and also encouraging their participation in key government schemes.

The Mela will be inaugurated by Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Virendra Kumar, amid the esteemed presence of Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar.

The Ranchi edition of the Divya Kala Mela marks the 18th chapter in the series that began in 2022. On previous occasions, such melas have been organised in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bhopal, Guwahati and more.

The theme of the event this time is ‘Empowered Divyang, Samarth Bharat’.

The Divya Kala Mela, organised by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan), will be open for public from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on all the 11 days.

About 100 Divyang artisans, artists and entrepreneurs from around 20 states/Union Territories will showcase a diverse array of products and cultural diversity during the 11-day long period.

The visitors will be treated to a kaleidoscope of colours and creativity, with products ranging from handicrafts, handlooms, and embroidery works to delectable cuisines and eco-friendly items.

The Mela is also an embodiment of the ‘Vocal for Local’ movement, offering visitors an opportunity to purchase high-quality products crafted with exceptional determination and creativity.

A Divya Kala Shakti cultural programme will also be organised during the fair, which will offer a stage for the artistes to showcase their abilities in music, dance, and drama.

This event not only highlights the country's cultural richness, but also promotes the economic empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs).

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.