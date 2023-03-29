Disqualified Kerala CPI(M) MLA files appeal in Supreme Court

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram, March 29 (IANS) CPI(M)'s Devikulam MLA A.Raja on Wednesday filed an appeal petition in the Supreme Court challenging his disqualification by the Kerala High Court.

Last week, the High Court, in response to an election petition by Congress-led UDF candidate D. Kumar stating that Raja does not belong to the Scheduled Caste community for which the Devikulam seat is reserved, disqualified him.

Kumar began his legal battle right from the time Raja filed his nomination to the 2021 Assembly polls.

And he pursued his fight soon after he lost to Raja by 7,848 votes.

The UDF candidate had alleged that Raja is from a converted Christian community and had submitted fake certificates to make himself eligible to contest the seat.

Consequent to the verdict, Raja cannot take part in the ongoing Assembly session besides the strength of the ruling Left Democratic Front has come down from 99 to 98 seats in the 140-member Kerala Legislative Assembly.

Even though the High Court disqualified Raja, it allowed him to file the appeal petition in the apex court within 10 days.

