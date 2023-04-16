Diplo grooves to Diljit Dosanjh's music at Coachella

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) American DJ and music producer Diplo, known for 'Lean On' and 'Bubble Butt' among many others, was seen dancing on Punjabi music by Diljit Dosanjh at Coachella.

Diljit took to his Instagram stories, where he re-shared a post by Diplo, who alongside his friends were seen dancing on Dosanjh's track 'Patiala Peg'.

The popular Punjabi singer and actor wrote: "Thank You Diplo," on the video.

Other stars and bands who performed at Coachella included Bad Bunny and Blink-182. Others who will be seen playing Jai Paul, American indie rock supergroup Boygenius - which includes Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker - and Charli XCX.

