Dinesh Karthik posts emotional letter confirming retirement from cricket

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) Reports have been floating around about Dinesh Karthik’s retirement since Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) final game of the season against Royal Rajasthan in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Eliminator match. The wicket-keeper batsman has officially put the reports to bed by announcing his retirement from the sport through Instagram.

Dinesh Karthik has been a true servant to Indian cricket for a long time and was a part of the 2007 T20 World Cup team that lifted the trophy. The 34-year-old made his debut for India in 2004 and has had a glorious career that spans over two decades.

“I've been overwhelmed by the affection, support, and love I have received in the last few days. My deepest gratitude and sincere thanks to all the fans who have made this feeling possible.

"Having given it plenty of thought for some time now, I have decided to move on from playing representative cricket. I officially announce my retirement and put my playing days behind me as I square up for the new challenges that lie ahead.

"I’d like to thank all my coaches, captains, selectors, teammates, and members of the support staff who have made this long journey pleasant. Among the millions that play the sport in our country, I consider myself among the lucky few to have had the chance to represent the nation and luckier still to have earned the goodwill of so many fans and friends,” read the emotional post on Instagram.

DK has also made a name for himself in the Indian Premier League (IPL), a competition in which he has played 27 games whilst representing KKR, RCB, DC, and MI as well as winning the trophy once with the Men in Blue. He scored 4842 runs in his time in the league at a strike rate of 135.36.

This is not an end to his career in regards to cricket as over the years he has also become a fan favourite in the commentary box and fans will be excited to hear him speak about the game in the coming years.

“My parents have been pillars of strength and support over all these years, and I wouldn’t be what I am, without their blessings. I also owe plenty to Dipika, herself a professional sportsperson who often put her career on hold to walk my journey with me.

"Of course, to all the fans and followers of our great game, a massive thank you!

"Cricket and cricketers wouldn't be the same without your support and good wishes,” he added.

