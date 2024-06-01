Egypt, Israel, US to meet on reopening Rafah crossing: Report

Cairo, June 1 (IANS) Officials from Egypt, Israel and the US are scheduled to hold a meeting on Sunday in Cairo to discuss the reopening of the Rafah crossing in Gaza, Egyptian media reported.

Egypt affirmed to all parties its position of not reopening the Rafah crossing as long as its Palestinian side is under Israel's control, Al-Qahera News TV channel reported, citing a high-ranking security source.

The source said Egypt holds the Israeli side responsible for the closure of the crossing and the worsening humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip, highlighting Egypt's adherence to a complete Israeli withdrawal from the crossing.

The crossing has been closed since the Israeli army announced the imposition of its control over the Palestinian side on May 7.

Situated between Gaza and Egypt, the Rafah crossing is the main gateway for transporting those injured and patients for treatment abroad and delivering humanitarian and relief assistance into the enclave.

