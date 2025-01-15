Diljit Dosanjh shares pictures from upcoming movie ‘Punjab '95’

Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh, whose Dil-Luminati tour has become a massive rage in India and globally, has shared pictures from his upcoming movie ‘Punjab '95’.

The actor took to his Instagram on Wednesday, and shared a series of pictures in which he could be seen in his character at different timelines of the story.

The first picture shows him inside a prison with his eyes closed as he sits amidst harsh lighting. The other pictures show him outside the prison reading newspapers and certain documents.

The actor-singer also shared that the teaser of the film will be released on January 17, the day when the Kangana Ranaut directorial 'Emergency' releases. Interestingly, both the films are connected by the common theme of the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It was Indira Gandhi on whose behest the Operation Blue Star was executed to drive out Khalistani terrorists from the Golden Temple in Amritsar. This led to her assassination and subsequent hunt of Khalistani terrorists in Punjab trickling into the Punjab of 95.

‘Punjab '95’ is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra.

Another photo gives a glimpse into Khalra's personal life, showing Diljit as Khalra, posing with two children, offering a heartfelt preview of the activist's real-life journey.

Jaswant Singh Khalra was the director of a bank in the city of Amritsar in Punjab during the militancy period in Punjab. Following Operation Blue Star, the assassination of Indira Gandhi, and the 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots, the police were empowered to detain suspects for any reason, ostensibly as suspected terrorists.

The police were accused of killing unarmed suspects in staged shootouts and burning thousands of dead bodies to cover up the murders. Khalra was investigating four major cases at one time and continued to collect evidence and witnesses.

The Central Board of Film Certification in India had proposed 120 cuts in the film to the makers. There was no certainty over the exhibition of the film given its sensitive subject matter. However, following Diljit’s meteoric rise and global attention, it seems that the film will be finally able to see the light of day.

Meanwhile, Diljit recently met the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi in the national capital.

Sharing his excitement on X, Diljit described the meeting as a great start to 2025. The singer revealed their conversation spanned a variety of topics, including music.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.