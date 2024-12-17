Diljit Dosanjh likens Kashmir to ‘sukoon’

Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh is currently enjoying a peaceful break in the breathtaking Kashmir, which is also as "heaven on earth".

Diljit took to Instagram, where he shared a reel featuring his visit. The reel video starts with playing with birds, praying, walking around the beautiful lanes of the picturesque state, striking a conversation with locals, taking pictures with fans and even buying goods from the market.

For the background score, he chose the number “Wohi Khuda Hai” by Sufi musician Milad Raza Qadri.

He wrote the caption as: “KASHMIR>>Sukoon. (sic)”

Recently, Diljit explained why he uses the spelling 'Panjab' instead of 'Punjab'. The singer-actor, who has been hitting it out of the park in his Dil-Luminati tour in India, has addressed the “conspiracy” that has been alleged against him over the spelling of the Indian state of Punjab.

On Monday, the actor-singer, penned a long note in which he also spoke about how English is a very tricky language.

He wrote, “Punjabi. If I mistakenly didn’t put up India’s flag after writing ‘Panjab’ in a tweet then it becomes a conspiracy. In a tweet from Bengaluru, I forgot to mention the Indian flag after writing ‘Panjab’, it became a conspiracy”.

He further mentioned, “If you write ‘Panjab’ instead of ‘Punjab’, it will remain ‘Punjab’. Panj Aab - 5 Rivers. Bravo, those who create conspiracy around the usage in a language of the Englishmen. You know what, I will write ‘Panjab’. How many times do we prove that we LOVE INDIA? Bring something new, or is creating conspiracy is what you get paid for? #Vehley”.

Earlier, the actor-singer performed in Chandigarh. He had then said that he won't organise live shows in India until the concert infrastructure in the country is sorted so that it makes it worthwhile for the attendees as well.

He said in one of the clips, "Here we don't have infrastructure for live shows. This is a source of big revenue, many people get work and are able to work here.”

“I'll try next time that the stage is at the centre so that you can be around it. Till this happens, I won't do shows in India”.

