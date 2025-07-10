Diljit Dosanjh brings retro vibes to ‘Border 2’ shoot with Shah Rukh Khan’s popular track

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh added a dose of nostalgia to the sets of ‘Border 2’ as he grooved to one of Shah Rukh Khan’s popular retro tracks.

The actor-singer brought his signature energy and charm, creating a fun moment on the sets. Taking to his Instagram Stories, he reposted a video originally shared by his team’s page, where he is seen vibing to the popular track “Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam” from Shah Rukh Khan’s film “Duplicate.” In the clip, Dosanjh is seen grooving and showing off his moves as he walks out of a hotel room before getting into his car and striking playful poses.

The 'Udta Punjab' actor is currently shooting for his upcoming war drama Border 2 and has been regularly sharing videos online. Yesterday, he dropped a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot, where he was seen chilling with co-stars Varun Dhawan and Ahaan Shetty, along with director Anurag Singh.

For the caption, Diljit wrote, “Just Another Day Brother.” The clip opened with Diljit filming a scene for the war drama when heavy rain suddenly interrupted the shoot. Unfazed by the downpour, he was heard saying, “Tension mat lo, hum maze karenge” (Don’t worry, we’ll have fun), capturing the light-hearted mood on set.

“Ye Border ke director sahab shooting chhod ke hamare pass hi ake baith gaye hain. Kende pehle aap hi hi hi hi kar lo bad main hum shooting kar lenge.(The director has left the shoot and is sitting with us. He says, First you finish your chit-chat, then we will shoot,” he said in the video. The video also captured a light-hearted moment between Diljit and actress Mona Singh as they shared a fun conversation on set.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has decided to temporarily lift its non-cooperation directive against Diljit Dosanjh, allowing him to continue work exclusively on Border 2. Explaining the move, FWICE President B. N. Tiwari stated that T-Series had submitted a formal request, highlighting that a significant portion of the war sequences had already been filmed. Recasting at this stage, they argued, would disrupt the actor pairing and complicate production.

Diljit had faced a ban from FWICE following backlash over his collaboration with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in “Sardaar Ji 3.”

