Diljit, Ahan join Varun, Sunny for ‘Border 2’ third schedule at Pune’s National Defence Academy

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Actors Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty have joined Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan for the third schedule of their upcoming film “Border 2” at Pune’s National Defence Academy.

Sunny took to Instagram, where he shared a picture posing with the actors Diljit, Varun and Ahan. They were joined by filmmakers Nidhi Dutta and Bhushan Kumar.

For the caption, he wrote: “ When all ‘Forces’ Come together! #BORDER2. Diljit Dosanjh & Ahan Shetty join Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan as the battalion kicks off the 3rd schedule at Pune’s National Defence Academy!

Sunny added: “On-ground, they’re joined by Producers Bhushan Kumar & Nidhi Dutta, Director Anurag Singh, Co-producers Shiv Chanana and Binoy Gandhi, as the film moves full throttle! Mark your calendars: Border2 hits theaters on Jan 23, 2026!”

Backed by a powerful production team including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films.

A sequel to the 1997 war drama "Border", the movie is believed to be based on India and Pakistan's Kargil War of 1999.

For the unversed, Pakistani troops infiltrated the Line of Control (LoC) and occupied Indian territory mostly in the Kargil district. India responded by launching a major military and diplomatic offensive to drive out the Pakistani infiltrators.

Talking about Sunny, on May 20, he met Uttarakhand film officials on the ‘Border 2’ set.

The meeting was held at the Halduwala location in Dehradun, where the large-scale war set for his upcoming film Border 2 has been constructed. This interaction highlights the growing collaboration between the film industry and the state government to promote Uttarakhand as a major hub for film production.

Council CEO Bansidhar Tiwari, along with Joint CEO Dr. Nitin Upadhyay, met the actor and director Anurag Singh.

A source close to the development revealed that the team held an in-depth discussion on Uttarakhand’s progressive film policy, the rich variety of shooting locations, and the state government’s continued support to filmmakers.

