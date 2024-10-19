DigiLocker empowering millions of citizens to simplify their lives: Centre

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) DigiLocker, the flagship e-governance platform, is empowering millions of citizens with digital tools to simplify their lives, the IT Ministry said on Saturday.

Thousands of citizens tuned in live from across the country for ‘Ask Our Experts’, a unique weekly live programme by the National e-Governance Division (NeGD), part of the IT Ministry, streamed on Digital India’s YouTube channel.

Viewers eagerly posed questions directly to the experts, seeking clarification on various aspects of the DigiLocker platform.

According to the ministry, the experts delivered a comprehensive presentation and led an insightful discussion about the functionalities and benefits of DigiLocker.

The programme highlighted significant engagement, and nine active participants were recognised as ‘Digital India Question Ninjas’ for asking relevant and intriguing questions.

The series aims to demystify key projects under the ‘Digital India’ initiative, giving people a chance to hear firsthand from the experts who manage and run these transformative programmes, said the ministry.

The government recently announced the integration of the UMANG app with nation’s digital wallet DigiLocker, that will allow users to manage multiple services through a single platform.

The collaboration aims to provide citizens with seamless access to a wide range of government services bringing greater convenience, according to NeGD.

An integral part of the government’s Digital India Infrastructure (DPI), DigiLocker is a secure, Cloud-based platform for storage, sharing and verification of documents and certificates. It currently stores about 6.75 billion documents serving 300 million users.

