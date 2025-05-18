Did Kristen Stewart face trouble financing 'The Chronology of Water'; Find out

Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) Hollywood diva Kristen Stewart attended this year's Cannes Film Festival with her directorial debut "The Chronology of Water."

However, it was not an easy road for 'The Twilight' actress. Stewart revealed that she had to leave the United States to gain the finances for the film.

Stewart and "The Chronology of Water" actor and musician Kim Gordon were present at the Hyde Beach by Campari held by Breaking Through Lens. During the event, the founder of Simbelle Productions, Lauren Melinda announced the Simbelle Impact Award- a $10,000 grant given to the finalist of the next Breaking Through Lens grant cycle.

Despite being one of the biggest names in Hollywood, Stewart had to fly all the way to Europe to make "The Chronology of Water" happen.

Stewart added that her decision to not star in the film, made it even more diffcult for her to find the funds, “The list of women and men [actors] that can finance a movie in the entertainment industry are so beyond me. They change so quickly and I don’t understand them at all,” she said.

Sharing her ambitions as a filmmaker, Stewart stated, “I would love to [act] in something I direct, and I will do it soon, I hope.” Elated to finally see "The Chronology of Water" come to life, she added, “I feel like I am watching my kid in kindergarten like, ‘Look at her go!'”

The project, which is a cinematic adaptation of Lidia Yuknavitch’s 2011 memoir of the same name, follows the life of an aspiring Olympic swimmer who ends up losing her scholarship and battles addiction while discovering her sexuality and love of literature.

The core cast of the project includes Imogen Poots, Thora Birch, Earl CaveMichael Epp, Susannah Flood, Jim Belushi, Julienne Restall, Tom Sturridge, and Anna Wittowsky.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.