Dia Mirza recalls a fangirl moment with SRK during her Miss India days

Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Dia Mirza used social media to reminisce some fond memories from her Miss India days. The stunner dropped a string of throwback photos from the pageant on her official IG.

Dia Mirza's post also included a heartfelt elongated note that read, "Throwing it back to the beginning of a new millennium. 15th of January 2000. The Femina Miss India Contest was a truly grand spectacle! We had the most amazing women participating from across the country. Each of them has gone on to create their own unique story.We had the most iconic judges - Shahrukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Anjoli Ela Menon, Carolina Harera, Marcus Swarovski, Pritish Nandy, Mohammed Azharuddin and Waheeda Rehman."

She further recalled a fun fangirl encounter with Shah Rukh Khan, "The photoshoot with Shahrukh Khan right after our win happened backstage. What a moment of wonderment for a completely awestruck Hyderabadi who grew up adoring him with all my heart! The cover shot is evidence."

The 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' actress also shared which question led to Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta, and her bagging the crown, "The final question that lead to the win for Lara, Priyanka and me was “If you were the policeman in the garden of Eden, who would punish for the first sin. Adam, Eve or the serpent? My answer was unusual, i have no idea how I even thought of it with a one minute timer ticking loudly as we framed our responses and wrote them down. I think I said, “I would not punish any of them. For if they had not sinned, we would not be on this Earth today. What answer would you have given?"

She concluded by saying, "It’s been 25 years since this paradigm shift. And I am grateful for it. @larabhupathi @priyankachopra I love and admire you both. We went on to make history that year by winning all 3 international titles."

