'Dhruv Tara': My role Durgavati exudes strength & authority, says Indira Krishnan

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Actress Indira Krishnan, who has stepped into the role of Rajmata Durgavati, in the show ‘Dhruv Tara-Samay Sadi Se Pare’ shared about her character’s strength and said portraying her has been a remarkable experience.

'Dhruv Tara’ is an interesting story of love and time travel. The show stars Ishaan Dhawan and Riya Sharma in the roles of Dhruv and Tara, respectively. As the show takes a four-year leap, exciting new characters have joined the cast, adding fresh aspects to the story.

Indira will portray Rajmata Durgavati, a character of strong principles and a powerful presence in the royal family of Jaipur. She prioritizes justice and merit by choosing her nephew, Surya Pratap Singh (Karan V Grover), as the king of Jaipur instead of her own son. Her presence adds a sense of honor to the storyline and sets the stage for a series of exciting developments in Tara and Dhruv’s life.

“Portraying Durgavati, a character who exudes strength and authority, has been a truly remarkable experience. People admire and respect her, and her presence commands the room. Nothing escapes Durgavati’s watchful eyes in the palace, and she’s always aware of what lies behind closed doors,” Indira said.

“Dhruv Tara's narrative has consistently captivated the audience, and I feel deeply honored to be a part of it. The show's four-year leap promises to reshape the course of Dhruv and Tara's love story.

“The viewers have shown huge support to the show until now, and I'm looking forward to their response to the fresh twists and turns we are introducing to the storyline,” she added.

‘Dhruv Tara’ airs on Sony SAB.

