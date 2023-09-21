DGCA implements new rest regulations for air traffic controllers at 57 airports

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) Aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation has implemented regulations regarding "Watch Duty Time Limitation and the rest requirements for Air Traffic Controllers (ATCOs) engaged in air traffic services" at 57 airports, in line with international regulations from Thursday, an official said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that on account of the concerted efforts by the regulator in close coordination with the stakeholders the rollout of the regulations marks a significant step towards DGCA's commitment to ensuring the highest level of aviation safety.

“This is a significant reform in the civil aviation sector and will provide adequate rest to ATCO’s while engaging in provision of the air traffic services. The maximum permissible duty period and minimum mandatory rest period for ATCO’s has been given a shape in the form of regulations,” said the official.

“The regulation is modelled on ICAO regulations and is based on our national, social and cultural contexts coupled with scientifically valid, optimal limits for ATCO’s. This will ensure our skies become safe and will also take care of health, physical and psychological requirements of the ATCO’s thus ensuring provision of continued, adequate safe air traffic services,” the official added.

The 57 Air Traffic Control Centers include nine in the northern region (Amritsar, Dehradun, Kishangarh, Shimla, Kanpur, Bhuntar, Gaggal, Pant Nagar, Safdarjung), 15 centers in the southern region (Trichy, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tuticorin, Calicut, Kannur, Kalaburgi, Mysuru, Belgaum, Hubli, Vijayawada, Cudappah, Hyd-Begumpet, Tirupati, Rajamundry) twelve in the western region (Mopa Goa, Indore, Surat, Bhopal, Udaipur, Vadodara, Aurangabad, Hirasar, Jabalpur, Shridi, Kohlapur, Juhu) eleven centers in the eastern region (Bhubaneswar, Patna, Ranchi, Durgapur, Gaya, Jhasarguda, Deogar, Jagdalpur, Raipur, Khajuraho, Kushinagar) and ten in the north east region (Barapani, Dibrugarh, Dimapur, Lengpui, Lilabari, Rupsi, Imphal, Agartala, Hollongi, Tezu).

“The rollout of the regulations at the remaining airports would happen in a phased manner as per the roadmap indicated by the Airport Authority of India,” the official added.

