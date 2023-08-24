Development stalled in Raj, Congress leaders trying to save their chairs: Meghwal

Jaipur, Aug 24 (IANS) Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday attacked the Congress government in Rajasthan for its infighting and said that the state is witnessing ‘stalled development’ as the Congress leaders are busy saving their chairs.

“The growth in Rajasthan has come to a standstill as the Congress leaders are busy saving their chairs.”

He lashed out at the Congress government’s free schemes and said, “We do not believe in free schemes, we emphasize on empowering the society and citizens.”

Meghwal was speaking at a press conference at the BJP state office.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's effective policies regarding Scheduled Castes have had a deep impact on the Dalit vote bank. We don't say this, it is said by the "Dalit Study Center". In its report, this center has said that in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, 36 percent Dalit votes went to the BJP due to the able leadership of PM Modi. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, this percentage increased to 39 per cent. On this basis, we can say that the BJP's policy of equality has had a deep impact on the Dalit voters, he added.

Meghwal said that soon after coming to power in 2014, Prime Minister Modi formed a committee headed by Venkaiah Naidu and started working to remove inequality. After this, the paucity of electricity in remote villages was overcome, houses were given to the poor under the PM Awas Yojana and 11.5 crore toilets were built under the cleanliness campaign. The people belonging to the Scheduled Castes started saying that the Modi government is better. That's why I can say that the Dalit community will be with the BJP in the 2023 assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Meghwal said that the Modi government at the Centre gave cheap loans to the underprivileged under the Mudra loan scheme, under Standup India loans ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crore were provided to Dalits across the country. Under Venture Capital and INC also, they were given permission to set up their own industries by forming a company.

Talking about the social sector, he said the Modi government has brought 13.5 crore people who were below the poverty line above it. The average income of the citizens of the country increased and aspirational schemes benefited them by identifying the poor, he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.