'Devara 2' will have more of Janhvi Kapoor 

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Koratala Siva, director and screenwriter who recently released his new movie "Devara: Part 1 " with stars Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, said that he is ready to put the next part of "Devara" , which he says will feature the actress more.

In an interview recently, Siva explained why Janhvi was only allowed to take limited screen space in the first. He shared some crucial information about the actress's role and gave a better idea about the character, Thangamma.

He said: "She can bring plenty of freshness into the movie and have multiple dimensions to her character which will be unfolded in part 2. There is a lot of drama for her and surprising twists & turns that could happen with her character.

"You will have to wait and watch part 2 to see more of Janhvi!" Siva said, urging fans to be patient patient. He also hinted at the story's complex weaving, saying that it would explore a little extra into the character's details as well as talk about her journey.

"Devara 2" is a drama with unexpected turns and richer character interactions that is scheduled for release very soon. The aim of this sequel is to improve on the work of the previous movie and provide audiences with an even better viewing experience.

Siva has given the Telugu film industry some of the finest action films in the form of "Mirchi," "Srimanthudu," "Janata Garage," "Bharat Ane Nenu," and "Acharya." His work got him a couple of Nandi Awards and an IIFA Utsavam Award. Koratala Siva's story-telling abilities have made him a great figure in the Indian Film industry. The audience are waiting to see how he would take the story to new heights in "Devara 2",

Talking about "Devara: Part 1", the film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Kalaiyarasan and Murali Sharma.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.