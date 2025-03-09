Deputy CM of Rajasthan Divya Kumari speaks about making the state ‘event, concert friendly’

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Deputy CM of Rajasthan Divya Kumari is proud that the 25th edition is taking place in Jaipur and talked about making the state event and concert friendly.

Speaking on the green carpet on the penultimate day of IIFA Awards on Saturday night, Divya Kumari, said: “These celebrities have gone to different places, so today it is going to be launched.

"They have made small movies, they have made small video clips, which will be on our social media. You also run it, which they have talked about Rajasthan tourism.”

She strongly beleives that it will increase tourism.

“This will increase tourism, then there will be shootings. And the situation of Rajasthan will hopefully and definitely come on very good strength. We will try that now only 12 percent of the tourism economy will be in Rajasthan. We will try to contribute 25-50 percent of our economy to tourism.”

She asserts that this will not be the last big event in Rajasthan, popularly known as the 'Lands of Kings'.

“Definitely not the last. We will try to organize more such events, big concerts in Rajasthan,” she said.

“I am very happy and proud that such a big event is taking place. It’s a big achievement for people in Rajasthan and it’s going to be one of many.Let's see what happens next,” she added.

On March 8, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Saturday said that organising the IIFA Awards in Jaipur is a proud moment for Rajasthan.

He said that Rajasthan is set to witness a historic moment as the Silver Jubilee edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) is being hosted in its capital, Jaipur.

Sharma expressed immense pride in this achievement, emphasising that IIFA is not just an award ceremony but a testament to the global expansion of Indian cinema and culture.

“Hosting this prestigious event for the first time in Rajasthan will provide the state with a distinct identity in the international film and entertainment industry,” he said.

