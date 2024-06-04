Demi Lovato reveals she got used to ‘not seeing hope’ amid addiction struggles

Los Angeles, June 4 (IANS) Singer Demi Lovato says she found "hope" and "light" after her fifth stint of inpatient treatment amid her addiction and mental health struggles.

Lovato has checked into rehab five times to treat her substance abuse issues, eating disorder, and other mental health problems.

Talking at the Center for Youth Mental Health at New York-Presbyterian's annual benefit, People magazine reports, she said: "I have been to inpatient treatment five times, and it has something that every single time I walked back into a treatment centre, I felt defeated."

"And I know that experience firsthand, but I think the glimmer of hope was when I started putting in the work and I started to, whether it was work, a programme, or talk to my treatment team and build relationships there."

"I think the glimmer of hope started to change when I started to find joy and the little things in life. And that was something that was so foreign to me before because I was so used to, so used to not seeing hope," she said.

The singer said things "definitely felt different" during her fifth stint of treatment as she finally accepted she needed to change, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Lovato said: "It felt like I had hit rock bottom, and I just knew what I needed to do, which was to live a life in recovery. And that was something that I pushed off for so long."

The singer spoke about how medication has played a part in her recovery and has helped her "tremendously".

