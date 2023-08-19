Demi Lovato goes out full hard rock in new version of 'Confident' from her 'Revamped' LP

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) Demi Lovato is indeed sounding more confident than ever and rocking it out hard as she has released the new rock version of her song 'Confident' from her upcoming album 'Revamped' album.

This version is the latest re-imagined rock version from Lovato ahead of the release of her new album which will take the pop singer back to her rock roots and feature 10 of her career-defining songs as rock versions.

'Confident' 'Revamped' version actually revamps the whole thing as it sees Lovato in a new avatar, and embraced her whole rock side once again.

The new version sees upgraded raw production, making the sound space more constrained to give off the song's edgy attitude.

More of an attitude infused song this time rather than a messaging one, 'Cofident' rock version features hard edged rock riffs, strong thumping bass lines, electronic music, a bit of her signature pop style as well as the attitude of her old pop-rock days.

Demi Lovato's vocals are soaring high in this as this time she is all about the passion, giving one of her best performances yet, going out full on hard rock, as if she ended up mixing the Lizzy Hale fronted hard rock band Halestorm with the old 2000's punk rock style, with a very raw edge.

The track originally appeared on her 2015 album of the same name and topped the charts at the time, making its way to Billboard 200. It has since been certified 4x Platinum.

'Confident' (Rock version) is the latest of the singer's new releases following the release of her previous 'Sorry Not Sorry (Rock Version)', which featured rock icon Slash, which was released in July, following the announcement of the album.

