Delhi woman shot for opposing playing of loud music, assailants arrested

New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old woman in Delhi was shot and injured in her neck by her neighbours for opposing their playing of loud music, police said on Tuesday.

The incident was reported from outer north Delhi's Siraspur area and two persons were held in this connection, a senior police official said.

According to the official, they got a PCR call of the incident at around 12.15 a.m., with the caller reporting that a woman was hurt in the incident.

A police team reached at the spot and found that the injured woman was already taken to Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh. The injured woman was later identified as Ranju, 30, a resident of Siraspur.

After this, the scene was inspected by crime team.

"On reaching the hospital, the MLC details of the victim were collected in which a doctor mentioned gunshot injury on her neck. The woman was unfit for statement at that time," the police said.

The police said that they found out a witness of the case and her statement was recorded.

It was the sister-in-law of the victim who alleged that Harish, another resident of their colony was involved in the incident.

"She said that there was programme of 'kuwa pujan' of Harish's son in which DJ was playing. Hearing loud noise Ranju and she went to the balcony and asked Harish to stop the DJ. Afterwards a bullet hit her bhabhi which was fired by Harish who took the gun from Amit," the official said.

The official said that on her statement a case under sections 307, 34 of IPC and 27 Arms Act was registered against the accused, and both the accused Harish and Amit were arrested.

