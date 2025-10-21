Delhi witnesses bumper firecracker sales ahead of Diwali; sales estimated to be Rs 500 crore

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) The national capital witnessed a surge in firecracker sales this Diwali season, with most shopkeepers running out of stock well before the festival. In order to find crackers, many Delhi residents were even compelled to travel to neighbouring cities like Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Sonipat.

The demand for firecrackers increased significantly this year, according to Brijesh Goyal, Chairman of the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI). Even one day before Diwali, the majority of traders experienced stock shortages. In order to purchase firecrackers, many people had to travel outside of Delhi, he said, adding that the city's total sales were estimated to be close to Rs 500 crore.

Paramjit Singh Pamma, President of the Sadar Bazaar Association, said that traders recorded nearly a 40 per cent increase in overall sales compared to last year. “The demand for firecrackers, decorative items, and lighting products has gone up significantly this festive season,” he added.

Following the Supreme Court's October 15 ruling, which allowed the sale and bursting of green crackers in Delhi-NCR between 6 and 7 a.m. and 8 and 10 p.m. on Diwali day and the day before, sales increased. As a result, from October 18 to 21, authorities in Delhi permitted the sale of green crackers.

During the holiday season, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) also reported record-breaking sales across the country. Traders in India registered businesses worth Rs 5.40 lakh crore between Navratri and Diwali, while customers spent an additional Rs 65,000 crore on services. Compared to last year's festive season sales of Rs 4.25 lakh crore, this represents a 25 per cent increase.

The strong sales figures reflect robust consumer sentiment and a revival in festive spending across the country.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.