Delhi: Uber driver sped off as college student tried to disembark; held

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) A 22-year-old college student was injured after a Uber cab driver drove off as she attempted to disembark the vehicle after an argument with the driver over changing her destination, an official said on Friday.

The official said that the accused driver, Pawan (32), has been arrested on Friday in connection with the incident that occured on Wednesday afternoon.

"The victim had booked a cab through the Uber app from Majnu Ka Tilla to Ashok Vihar. However, after boarding the vehicle, she changed her destination to her home in Dilshad Garden following which an argument broke out between her and the driver," said a senior police official.

"The driver told her to get down in the middle of the ride, but the girl resisted from cancelling the trip or taking another vehicle. When they reached a traffic signal near a college, the victim tried to alight from the vehicle but fell down due to the driver's reckless driving. The driver then sped away with her belongings," said the official.

"She was admitted to the hospital from where a call regarding the accident was received at the Civil Lines police station. After collecting the MLC, the statement of the injured girl, Prakriti, was taken in which she said the driver got annoyed after she changed her destination," said the official.

"A case was registered under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by an act which endangers human life or personal safety of others) and 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code and investigation was taken up," the official said.

"After obtaining information from Uber, the driver was identified. He was arrested from near his house in Mundka on Friday. All the belongings of the victim, including her mobile phone, were recovered from his possession," the official said.

