Delhi teen dies of electrocution; Swati Maliwal says nothing changed

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) A 13-year-old boy died due to electrocution while playing cricket in Delhi, after which AAP MP Swati Maliwal, in an indirect attack on the Kejriwal government, said nothing has changed.

The boy died while playing cricket on Saturday afternoon, on a ground in West Delhi's Kotla Vihar Phase 2. He was rushed to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital but was declared brought dead, the police said.

Mentioning recent electrocution deaths in the national capital, the former Delhi Commission for Women chief said this time also nothing will change and the blame game will continue till people forget the deaths.

Taking to social media platform X, Maliwal posted in Hindi, "In Delhi, a 13-year-old boy was electrocuted to death while he was playing cricket. Earlier, a woman and her son in Gazipur and a UPSC aspirant in Patel Nagar died of electrocution.

"This time also nothing will change, only blame game will continue, till the people forget...No value of human life," her post read.

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) has issued notices to the Delhi government, Delhi police commissioner, and vice chairman of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), in connection with deaths due to drowning and electrocution in the national capital.

The NHRC in a statement said, "The reported incidents, as in the recent past, are indicative of the "negligence by the civic authorities, which is a matter of concern."

Power regulator Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission has announced assistance of Rs 7.5 lakh in case of loss of life and Rs five lakh on more than 60 per cent disability due to electricity-related mishaps in the national capital.

On Friday, Maliwal attacked the AAP government accusing it of only making false promises to clean the river. She called for setting up sewage treatment plants in the national capital to depollute the river.

