Delhi Premier League: West Delhi Lions unveil jersey on Independence Day

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) West Delhi Lions, a franchise in the upcoming T20 league in the Capital, unveiled their jersey for the upcoming first edition of the Delhi Premier League which is set to get underway from August 17 at Shri Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Thursday.

As India proudly celebrated its 78th Independence Day, the celebration for West Delhi Lions fans doubled as the team unveiled their jersey for the upcoming season. Dr. Rajan Chopra, the owner of the West Delhi Lions, coach Manoj Prabhakar, and other officials were present during the ceremony.

The vibrant jersey which is Yellow in colour consists of shades of orange colour too on the front side. The players of West Delhi Lions donned the jersey and also celebrated Independence Day along with the officials.

West Delhi Lions coach Manoj Prabhakar said, "This jersey represents our team's vibrant energy and determination. We are ready to make our mark in the Delhi Premier League and bring joy to our fans."

West Delhi Lions owner Dr. Rajan Chopra said, "We are thrilled to present this jersey on such a momentous day. Our team is a blend of talent and passion, and we are eager to showcase our skills on the field."

West Delhi Lions are gearing up for the Delhi Premier League. Hrithik Shokeen, Indian pacer Navdeep Saini, middle-order batter Dev Lakra, bowling allrounder Deepak Punia are some of the key players drafted in the West Delhi Lions squad.

West Delhi Lions will play their first match on Sunday against North Delhi Strikers. Their second match of the Delhi Premier League is slated for August 21 against Purani Dilli-6.

Meanwhile, the first edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) will feature 40 matches, including 33 men's and seven women's games, all held at the prestigious Shri Arun Jaitley Stadium. The tournament will run from August 17 to September 8, promising thrilling cricketing action for fans and players alike.

West Delhi Lions Squad: Hrithik Shokeen, Navdeep Saini, Dev Lakra, Deepak Punia, Shivank Vashishth, Akhil Chaudhary, Ayush Doseja, Krish Yadav, Anmol Sharma, Jugal Saini, Ankit Rajesh Kumar, Vivek Yadav, Aryan Dalal, Masab Alam, Ekansh Dobal, Shivam Gupta, Yogesh Kumar, Suryakant Chauhan, Tishant Donal, Abrahim Ahmad Masoodi.

