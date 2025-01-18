Delhi polls: BJP slams Kejriwal for questioning ban on screening of documentary

New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) BJP candidate from New Delhi Assembly constituency Parvesh Verma on Saturday slammed AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal’s attempt to create a controversy over the curbs imposed on the screening of the documentary film 'Unbreakable' depicting his party leader’s jail stays.

Talking to media persons, Verma said if it is a private film then Kejriwal is complaining over the ban on its illegal screening. “It is not a private film but one which is connected to AAP’s interest,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal hit out at the Delhi Police and the BJP for allegedly foiling the screening of a documentary for media persons on the alleged conspiracy behind the jailing of party leaders in the excise policy case.

The police clarified that they followed the rules and stopped the screening of the film 'Unbreakable' at an auditorium at ITO in Central Delhi as no permission had been taken from the election office despite the Model Code of Conduct being in force.

Kejriwal claimed it was not a political film and there were no political flags at the venue, still, its screening was disallowed.

Verma said Kejriwal is a habitual liar. “He has also been filing complaints in EC against me for the job fair and women's financial assistance activities that I conducted before the enforcement of the modal code of conduct,” he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva hit out at Kejriwal for cooking up a story of an attack on him at Lal Bahadur Sadan in the New Delhi Assembly constituency.

Sachdeva said that the BJP has consistently been stating since September 2024 that as the election draws near Kejriwal will create stories of attacks on him to gain public sympathy.

"It is unfortunate that at Lal Bahadur Sadan in the New Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal spread lies about being attacked with stones to avoid questions from the local public," he said.

On the contrary, his car injured two residents when he tried to speed away in his vehicle to avoid their sharp questions.

The Delhi BJP President said it is ironic that Arvind Kejriwal is so arrogant in defending his actions that he neither wants to answer questions from the public during gatherings nor from the BJP during press conferences.

He added that even the Delhi Police has clarified that no attack occurred on Kejriwal as there was only slogan-shouting from both sides during his meeting.

