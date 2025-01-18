Rahul Gandhi in fresh row, BJP accuses him of disrespecting National Anthem

Patna/New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi found himself surrounded by fresh controversy on Saturday as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused him of disrespecting the National Anthem during a party event.

BJP shared a video of Rahul Gandhi from the party’s ‘Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan’ event in Patna and accused him of insulting the National Anthem.

It claimed that Rahul disregarded the National Anthem by not standing straight and giving the respect it deserves.

In the video, that went viral on social media, Rahul could be seen waving and greeting the party workers while the National Anthem plays in the background. However, moments later, he was seen standing straight and also gesturing to the audience to follow the protocol.

Rahul’s gesture, even if inadvertent, has given a fresh handle to the BJP to slam the Congress MP.

BJP spokespersons said that the event was for protecting the Constitution but even there, Rahul made a mockery of the National Anthem.

BJP leaders also referred to ‘his fight against the Indian state’ remark and said that his repeated disregard for the country’s institutions was not just an isolated incident but a reflection of the party’s mindset.

A day ago, a Congress MP had said that his party’s fight was not just against the BJP and RSS but also against the Indian state, leading to backlash from multiple quarters.

Meanwhile, the Congress party was quick to dismiss the BJP’s charges as ‘concocted and manufactured.’

Congress leader Ajay Rai stated that Rahul has always maintained high respect for the country and the Constitution.

“BJP has a habit of spreading lies to defame him. There is no truth in the video,” he told newsmen.

Earlier, addressing the party workers and supporters at the ‘Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan’, Rahul raised the issue of marginalisation of Dalits and minorities and slammed the BJP, accusing the latter of eroding the basic fabric of the Constitution.

