'Arrogant dictator' attempted to crush youth: BJP's Pradeep Bhandari on alleged attack on Kejriwal

New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) As AAP alleged that former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s convoy was attacked during his door-to-door campaign in the New Delhi Assembly constituency ahead of the upcoming elections, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on Saturday called Kejriwal an 'arrogant dictator' who attempted to crush the youth of Delhi.

Speaking with IANS, Bhandari said, "Arvind Kejriwal is an arrogant dictator. The real video, shared by Parvesh Verma on his X handle, clearly shows that Kejriwal is oppressing the youth of Delhi. The car was moving ahead, and the youth of Delhi were questioning Kejriwal. Instead of addressing their concerns, this arrogant dictator drove over them. It is now clear to the people of Delhi that Kejriwal is losing this election, and in his panic over that defeat, he is running his car over the youth of Delhi."

Earlier in the day, AAP released a video of the incident, claiming Kejriwal’s vehicle was attacked with stones and bricks. The party also shared the video on X, accusing the BJP of attempting to harm Kejriwal.

"Seeing its defeat approaching, the BJP is so panicked that it is resorting to attempts on Kejriwal's life. Does the BJP want to take revenge for working for the people of Delhi by trying to kill Kejriwal?" the ruling party in Delhi, which has been in power since 2013, posted.

According to initial reports, the alleged attack took place in New Delhi, the constituency represented by AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.

In response, BJP leaders quickly countered AAP’s claims. Parvesh Verma, the BJP candidate from New Delhi, said Kejriwal’s car had hit two young men who were questioning him about the development in Delhi.

"Both were taken to Lady Hardinge Hospital. Seeing defeat ahead, Kejriwal forgot the value of people's lives. I am going to the hospital," Verma wrote on X.

In another post, the BJP leader questioned Kejriwal’s actions, saying, "What kind of politics is this, @ArvindKejriwal? If a person questions your party or policies, does it become a 'murderous attack'? Every citizen has the right to question their leaders. And tell me, who gave you the right to try to run someone over with a car? Asking questions is not an attack; it is the foundation of democracy. Please stop misleading the public. #AAPDrama."

The 70-member Delhi Assembly is set to go to polls on February 5, and votes will be counted on February 8.

AAP is aiming for a third consecutive term in office, while the BJP is determined to challenge the Arvind Kejriwal-led party’s dominance in Delhi. Additionally, AAP faces competition from the Congress, the party it unseated in the 2013 elections.

