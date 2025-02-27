Delhi Metro offers fun competitions, prizes for female commuters in lead-up to International Women’s Day

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) As International Women’s Day approaches on March 8, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is gearing up to honour women commuters with a series of exciting events designed to celebrate and empower them.

The initiative, launched ahead of the global celebration, seeks to enhance the commuting experience for women while recognising their invaluable contribution to the metro system.

In a bid to engage women in creative and fun activities, DMRC is organising an on-the-spot pebble art session and a Sudoku competition at key metro stations across the city. The competitions will be organised at major metro stations, namely Rajiv Chowk, Vishwavidyalaya, and Dilli Haat-INA.

The pebble art activity will be an opportunity for the female participants to show their creativity and create unique pieces using natural pebbles. Sudoku competition will allow them to test their problem-solving skills.

These activities will be held at the following stations:

Rajiv Chowk Metro Station on February 28 from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm

Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station on March 3 from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm

Dilli Haat-INA Metro Station on March 4 from 10:30 am to 12:20 pm

Apart from this, DMRC is also hosting an online quiz competition, running daily from February 28 to March 4 on its official social media platform, X (@OfficialDMRC).

The quiz offers daily participation opportunities for women commuters, with a special prize for the first female commuter to provide the correct answer each day.

The DMRC will also showcase selected pebble artworks created by female commuters and DMRC employees across metro locations. These works of art will be displayed in prominent areas.

The winners of the competitions, including the Sudoku challenge and the online quiz, will be announced on March 5, 2025, through DMRC’s official website and social media channels. Winners will receive certificates of appreciation along with a suitable prize.

The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day, “Count Her In: Invest in Women, Accelerate Progress”, aligns perfectly with DMRC’s mission to celebrate women and their significant role in the growth and success of the Delhi Metro system.

Women commuters represent a substantial percentage of the metro’s ridership, and DMRC has always worked to ensure a safe, comfortable, and hassle-free journey for them. The introduction of dedicated women’s coaches and reserved seats in every metro coach is just one example of how DMRC continues to prioritise the comfort and safety of female commuters.

